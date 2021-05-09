Arrow Financial Corp Sells 225 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,963 shares of company stock worth $7,256,706 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

