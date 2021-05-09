Arrow Financial Corp Sells 225 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,706 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

