Arrow Financial Corp Sells 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,385.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

