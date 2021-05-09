Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.89.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.04. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $222.36.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

