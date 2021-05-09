Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $266.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASHTY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ASHTY traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.76. 1,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.36. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.45 and a fifty-two week high of $272.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

