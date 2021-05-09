Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKH. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

BKH opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

