Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 70,477 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 237.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,477 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

