Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.05.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

