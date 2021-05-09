Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,002 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $46,503,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.