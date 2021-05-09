Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTI. BWS Financial increased their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,568. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.66 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $407.52 million, a P/E ratio of -321.89 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

