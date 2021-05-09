Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 71,540 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.