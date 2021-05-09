AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $34.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

NYSE:AMK opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,172.41 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. AssetMark Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $848,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,468 shares of company stock worth $3,177,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

