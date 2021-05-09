Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,198 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 31.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 42.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $160.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $163.24. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.