Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT Lowered to $31.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRA. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,262.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $301,138. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 68.4% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,029,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

