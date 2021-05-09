Auctus (AUC) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $12.30 million and $77,906.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00085017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00077027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00105187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.00782977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.26 or 0.09081040 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.