Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

