AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.06.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$47.28 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$51.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.71.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.