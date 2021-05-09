AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.06.
Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$47.28 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$51.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.71.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.