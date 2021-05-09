Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Hits $4.78 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and $295.50 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.11 or 0.00064611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.97 or 0.00325489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 383,004,789 coins and its circulating supply is 128,838,754 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

