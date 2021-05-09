Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $145,108.14 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28.

NYSE AVLR opened at $125.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in shares of Avalara by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management grew its position in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

