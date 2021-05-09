Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $82.23 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $90.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 109,990 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

