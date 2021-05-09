Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. Axonics has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,144 shares of company stock worth $9,589,987. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axonics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

