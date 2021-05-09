B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $74.79 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 1897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

Specifically, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,793,000 after buying an additional 242,482 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 207,511 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after buying an additional 77,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 67,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

