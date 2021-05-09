B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.89.

BTG opened at $5.19 on Thursday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

