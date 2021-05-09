Badger DAO (BADGER) One Day Volume Hits $56.85 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $34.73 or 0.00060510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $298.78 million and approximately $56.85 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00088461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.00799439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00105558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.30 or 0.09227919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.