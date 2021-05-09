Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Baidu posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $13.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,427,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,257,953. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.09. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

