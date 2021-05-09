Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $26.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Ballard Power Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,879 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.