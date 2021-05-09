Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce $116.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.01 million and the highest is $116.70 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $76.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $468.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $475.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $555.61 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.66. The stock had a trading volume of 490,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,311. Bandwidth has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $494,808.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

