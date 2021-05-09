Bank of America Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

VIAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.39 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 117,211 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

