Barclays Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $208.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

Zoetis stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $763,474,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

