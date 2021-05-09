Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 43.16%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.