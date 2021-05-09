Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.
OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 43.16%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
