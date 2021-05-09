Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.780-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 138,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

