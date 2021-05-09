Barrington Research Upgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to “Outperform”

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.