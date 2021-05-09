Barrington Research Upgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to “Outperform”

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.45.
In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
