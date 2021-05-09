Base Protocol Trading 15.6% Higher This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $222,314.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00003774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00088261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00105432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.06 or 0.00793495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,271.14 or 0.09171198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,842,099 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,215 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

