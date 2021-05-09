BASIC (BASIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $635,019.00

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $41.00 million and approximately $635,019.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00086786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.08 or 0.00788745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00104140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,317.93 or 0.09156763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.