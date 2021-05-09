Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €82.00 by Nord/LB

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €89.07 ($104.78).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €83.64 ($98.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52 week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.66.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

