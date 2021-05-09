BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.59 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%.

BGNE stock opened at $311.97 on Friday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,715 shares of company stock worth $3,321,625 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.56.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.