Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €140.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.22 ($127.32).

ETR MOR opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a 52 week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

