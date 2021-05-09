Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHLAF. Oddo Bhf downgraded Schindler from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Schindler in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schindler currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $278.50 on Wednesday. Schindler has a 52 week low of $212.55 and a 52 week high of $315.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.27.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

