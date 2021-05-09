Better World Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BWACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 12th

Better World Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BWACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 12th. Better World Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Better World Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWACU opened at $10.74 on Friday. Better World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWACU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

