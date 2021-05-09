Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $676.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,297.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

