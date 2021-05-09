BIKI Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.43 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. BIKI has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BIKI has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00087260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.48 or 0.00789110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,307.13 or 0.09134382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

