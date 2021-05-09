BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,454,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

