BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,454,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Earnings History for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit