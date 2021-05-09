Biofrontera (BFRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biofrontera stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $168.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. This is an increase from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.