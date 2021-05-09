BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $193.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

BioNTech stock opened at $183.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.35. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of -91.86 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after buying an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioNTech by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in BioNTech by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after buying an additional 348,124 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

