Bird Construction’s (BDT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDT. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$9.19 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.07 and a 52 week high of C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$487.43 million and a PE ratio of 11.55.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

