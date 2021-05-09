Bird.Money Hits Market Capitalization of $15.66 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for $187.05 or 0.00327107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00104888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.49 or 0.00789557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.79 or 0.09158092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,733 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

