Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $945,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 424,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

