Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 6,450 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

