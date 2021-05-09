Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 9,027 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up 1.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Cowen increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

