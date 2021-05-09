BitCapitalVendor Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $445,487.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00084802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00067570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00105600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.17 or 0.00787415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.23 or 0.09125524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00047531 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.